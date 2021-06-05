Cluster of quakes, including one over magnitude 5, felt east of San Diego

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3, which struck just east of the Salton Sea, is shown on a map. (Photo: USGS)

EL CENTRO, Calif. — A cluster of earthquakes, including one with a preliminary magnitude over 5, struck east of San Diego in Imperial County Saturday morning.

The quakes were recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey between about 10:30 and 11 a.m., with the agency’s map showing well over a dozen minor quakes just east of the Salton Sea, about 30 miles north of El Centro.

Most of the quakes were minor, with preliminary magnitudes in the 2s and 3s, and a smaller number were reported over magnitude 4. One of the temblors — pinpointed about 7 miles west of the town of Calipatria — registered a 5.3, according to USGS.

The quake’s “Did you feel it?” map provided by the agency showed the strongest shaking was felt outside of San Diego County, but that some residents — especially those in East County — may have registered a light jolt.

The media team with National Weather Service San Diego reported feeling shaking at their Rancho Bernardo office.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage in the area. A clerk at a Calipatria truck stop told City News Service everything was still operational, although some products in the store fell off shelves.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.