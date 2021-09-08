Cleanup begins in Acapulco after strong earthquake

A couple walks past a taxi cab that was damaged by falling debris after a strong earthquake in Acapulco, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The quake struck southern Mexico near the resort of Acapulco, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away. (AP Photo/ Bernardino Hernandez)

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Residents of Acapulco are cleaning up broken glass and chunks of plaster as they take in the full impact of a magnitude 7 earthquake centered nearby that shook most of southern Mexico, killing one person.

Many people slept outside overnight as more than 150 aftershocks rattled the hills around the beachside destination.

The quake struck shortly before 9 p.m., sending panicked people into the streets in Acapulco as well as in Mexico City, where it swayed buildings nearly 200 miles from the epicenter.

Officials have recorded only one death from the big quake.