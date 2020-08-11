Calif. earthquake warnings to come standard on Androids

A local resident inspects a fissure in the earth after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the area on July 4, 2019 near Ridgecrest, California. The earthquake was the largest to strike Southern California in 20 years with the epicenter located in a remote area of the Mojave Desert. The temblor was felt by residents across much of Southern California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s earthquake early warnings will be a standard feature on all Android phones, bypassing the need for users to download the state’s MyShake app in order to receive alerts.

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services worked with Google, the maker of Android, to build the quake alerts into all phones that run the operating system. The technology does not predict earthquakes. It is designed to take data from seismic sensors and send warnings to potentially affected areas if projected shaking is at a certain level of intensity.

The MyShake technology was developed by the University of California, Berkeley, and released in 2019.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom encouraged residents to use the system and be better prepared for the next earthquake.

“Nothing can replace families having a plan for earthquakes and other emergencies,” Newsom said. “And we know the Big One might be around the corner. I encourage every Californian to download this app and ensure your family is earthquake ready.”

According to geologists, a major earthquake along California’s San Andreas Fault is likely “overdue.” Residents refer to the looming quake as the “Big One.”

The US Geological Survey says that in keeping with the fault line’s patterns, the southern segment “is considered a likely location” for an earthquake in the coming years.