Another quake rattles north of San Diego County

INDIO, Calif. — Another earthquake shook north of San Diego County Monday, after a pair of quakes hit a similar region last week.

Monday’s temblor struck in the North Shore area of southeastern Riverside County just before 9 a.m. It had a preliminary magnitude of 3.5, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, which recorded light shaking in the immediate area but no significant impact.

The quake comes after a more jolting 4.9-magnitude quake in a similar part of the state on Friday, which San Diego residents felt across the county. A 3.5-magnitude quake followed up that seismic activity on Sunday. Both of those earthquakes struck in the area surrounding Anza, which is also in southern Riverside County, but is located around 60 miles west of North Shore.