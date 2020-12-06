Another minor quake shakes parts of San Diego County

A map shows the location of at least the third minor earthquake felt around San Diego in as many days. This one struck in the Warner Springs area of northeast San Diego County. (Photo: USGS)

SAN DIEGO — Another small earthquake was felt in parts of San Diego Sunday morning, following similarly minor quakes on Friday and Saturday.

The preliminary 3.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the Warner Springs area of rural northeast San Diego County around 7:15 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The jolt was felt in parts of Escondido, Oceanside, Poway, Ramona and Encinitas, and farther south into the city of San Diego in neighborhoods like 4S Ranch and Rancho Bernardo.

On Saturday, a magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck off the coast of San Diego and was felt in parts of the city. And late Friday evening, a 3.7-magnitude quake produced some shaking in San Diego after it broke along the Elsinore fault about five miles from the Palomar Observatory.