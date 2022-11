SAN DIEGO – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 struck Tuesday evening to the west of San Diego in the North Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake was reported at 8:53 p.m. over 2,500 miles away from the San Diego coast, according to USGS. It occurred at a depth of about 10.0 miles.

A tsunami alert has not be issued at the moment.

No further information about the quake was made available.