SAN DIEGO — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 struck near Anza Friday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 6:53 p.m., 10 miles southeast of Anza.

Residents across San Diego County reported feeling the quake.

San Diego Police Department said they had not received any reports of damage.

Seriously though, all safe with no reports of any damage. Stay safe SD! pic.twitter.com/lghbdov9f8 — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) April 4, 2020

