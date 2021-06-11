4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles SoCal

A magnitude-4.6 earthquake has rattled Southern California but no damage or injuries are reported. (USGS photo)

NILAND, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude-4.6 earthquake has rattled Southern California but no damage or injuries are reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck at 9:39 p.m. Friday a few miles from the the town of Niland in Imperial County near the Salton Sea.

The quake was preceded and followed by a series of temblors of 3.0 or higher, including a magnitude-4.1 temblor that hit about 10 minutes after the larger quake.

The quakes occurred in the same region where a magnitude-5.3 quake hit on Saturday.