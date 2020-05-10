4.5-magnitude earthquake recorded in SoCal

SAN DIEGO — A 4.5 magnitude earthquake was reported Sunday afternoon about 10 miles southeast of Ocotillo Wells in Southern California.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was recorded at 3:07 p.m. The quake occurred at a depth of about 6 miles and initially was reported at a magnitude of 4.4, per USGS.

The USGS says tremors from the earthquake were felt throughout San Diego County and along the U.S.-Mexico border, including in Chula Vista, Del Mar, El Cajon, Imperial Beach and National City, among many others.

USGS officials marked the quake with a green alert, meaning it carries a “low likelihood of casualties and damage.”

If you felt the ground shaking, you weren't imagining things. A preliminary 4.5 magnitude earthquake occurred near Ocotillo Wells at 3:07 PM. We definitely felt it at the office! https://t.co/AOYUQoD4SE — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) May 10, 2020

Did you feel it?! Must have been everyone jumping up and down to celebrate mothers!!#Earthquake pic.twitter.com/1zh7DRQakp — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 10, 2020