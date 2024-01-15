SAN DIEGO — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook coastal areas from San Diego to Los Angeles County early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck about 70 miles off the coast of San Diego around 2:45 a.m. Preliminary data estimates it struck at a depth of 5.9 kilometers.

Over 200 residents across the Southern California coast from Chula Vista to Long Beach reported feeling “weak” to “light” shaking to USGS’s “Did you feel it?” survey. No damage or injuries as a result of the earthquake were reported.

The off-the-coast earthquake did not prompt any tsunami warnings.

The last notable earthquake to strike in the county was a little over a month ago, when a pair of quakes rattled East County.