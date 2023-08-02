SAN DIEGO — An earthquake shook an area near San Diego County Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Niland, California in Imperial County at 10:38 p.m., USGS data shows. This area is east of Ocotillo Wells and just east of the Salton Sea.

The quake occurred at a depth of about 2 miles, sending shockwaves that could be felt for several miles, according to USGS.

A USGS intensity map shows the quake was felt in El Centro and Mexicali, which is directly across the U.S. border with Mexico. It also shows some intensity being felt in San Diego County’s Ocotillo Wells and Borrego Springs.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.