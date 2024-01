A 4.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Los Angeles County area on New Year’s Day.

The temblor struck about 12 miles south of Racho Palos Verdes and south, southwest of San Pedro at 8:27 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 but that was later reduced to 4.1 by the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury resulting from the quake.

