SAN DIEGO – U.S. Geological Survey says a “non-earthquake event” triggered a false report of a quake off the coast of Catalina Island Friday morning.

The USGS website initially reported that a quake occurred 18 miles southwest of Avalon, a town on the southern end of the island, at 9:48 a.m. But the event was later deleted, and now officials say they’re adjusting their system to account for a false trigger.

“This is a bit of a first time for us because these events happen so rarely,” USGS ShakeAlert tweeted shortly after 11 a.m.

No public alerts were issued, USGS said.

“The #ShakeAlert team is now making improvements based what we learned from this event,” a second tweet said.

USGS did not provide more information about the “non-earthquake event.”

The false report came just over 12 hours after a 4.6 magnitude earthquake near Ensenada rattled San Diego.