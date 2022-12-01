SAN DIEGO — A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck Thursday morning near Ocotillo, with reports of shaking being felt in San Diego County, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake was first reported around 7:30 a.m., just east of San Diego County, with a depth of 7.3 miles, USGS said. It was initially reported as a 4.0 magnitude earthquake, but was changed to a 3.8 after review.

Some shaking could be felt throughout the San Diego area due to the quake, according to the USGS Shake Alert map.

There were no immediate reports of any damages or injuries related to the earthquake.