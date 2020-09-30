3.7-magnitude earthquake recorded in SoCal

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake was reported Wednesday afternoon about 20 miles north of El Centro in Southern California. (USGS)

SAN DIEGO – A 3.7 magnitude earthquake was reported Wednesday afternoon about 20 miles north of El Centro in Southern California.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at approximately 4:06 p.m. east-northeast of Westmorland, a small city in Imperial County. It occurred at a depth of about 2 miles, per USGS.

The agency reported ripples of the quake were felt as far north as the Salton Sea and to the south near the U.S.-Mexico border.

No injuries or damage have been reported.