SAN DIEGO – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 struck early Friday in the community of Warner Springs, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake, which came north of Julian, occurred at about 3:50 a.m. at a depth of about 6.7 miles. It reportedly was felt in parts of northern and eastern San Diego County, according to USGS.

Some San Diegans took to Twitter to verify the light shaking they felt from the quake.

“Thought I felt an Earthquake in San Diego,” one person tweeted Friday.

“The way I immediately check Twitter to see if anyone else near San Diego felt that earthquake just now lol,” another person said.

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.