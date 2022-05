JULIAN, Calif. — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 struck near Julian Monday afternoon, according to U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported at 2:35 p.m., 14 miles east of Julian. The quake had a depth of 7 miles.

Three minutes later, a 2.6-preliminary magnitude quake was recorded in the same location. That quake had a depth of a quarter-mile, USGS said.

