YORBA LINDA, Calif. — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5 was reported Monday in the Yorba Linda area of Orange County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake, initially measuring 3.5 and followed by a 2.0 aftershock, occurred roughly 1.7 miles southwest of Yorba Linda and 2.2 miles east of Placentia, according to the USGS.

There are no immediate injury or damage reports.