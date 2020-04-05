3.5-magnitude earthquake recorded near Anza

ANZA, Calif. — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Anza Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Initially reported as a 3.9-magnitude earthquake around 3:37 p.m., the strength of the quake was later revised by USGS officials.

The earthquake, which could be felt in areas throughout San Diego County, followed a 4.9-magnitude earthquake and at least eight aftershocks that rattled Southern California Friday evening.

Early details regarding whether or not any damage resulted from the earthquake Sunday afternoon were not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.