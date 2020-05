ANZA, Calif. — A 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Anza Tuesday evening.

The quake was recorded at 6:31 p.m. and was centered about nine miles southeast of Anza, east of Temecula, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake occurred at a depth of about six miles.

Around 9:40 a.m. Monday, a 3.1-magnitude quake was recorded in the same area.