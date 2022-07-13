An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 was reported Wednesday morning near Borrego Springs, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake happened just after 9 a.m., roughly 4.3 miles north of Borrego Springs at a depth of approximately 7.3 miles, according to USGS.

The USGS intensity map showed a possibility of weak to light shaking able to be felt in various parts of San Diego County.

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.

Borrego Springs is located is located in the north-eastern reaches of San Diego County, towards the Salton Sea, near Imperial County.

The quake was originally reported as a preliminary magnitude 3.4 quake, and than adjusted to 3.3. after review, according to the USGS website.

A 3.6 preliminary magnitude earthquake off San Clemente Island, west of San Diego’s coast, just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning was also reported by USGS.