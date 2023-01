SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. – A 3.3 magnitude earthquake was reported Monday north of Borrego Springs, according to the USGS.

Some nearby areas to the epicenter include Borrego Springs, Warner Springs, Oasis, La Quinta and Palm Springs all of which are less than 20 miles away.

The depth of the earthquake is initially reported as 2.7 miles. The USGS said the earthquake was reported around 11:42 a.m.