BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. — A 3.2-magnitude earthquake rattled San Diego County early Tuesday morning.

The earthquake struck around 2:19 a.m. on the San Andreas fault about nine miles outside of Borrego Springs. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, it struck at a depth of about 10.7 kilometers.

Residents in a handful of inland neighborhoods — including Borrego Springs, Escondido and Poway — reported to the USGS’s “Did You Feel It?” survey feeling weak to light shaking.

The earthquake came several hours after a similarly-sized one shook along the San Andreas Fault a few miles north near Big Bear City. The 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck shortly before midnight at a depth of about 7.6 kilometers, according to USGS.

The last notable earthquake to strike San Diego County was recorded a little over a month ago. The quake, which happened around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 17, was recorded as a magnitude 3.0 about 28 miles of San Clemente island.