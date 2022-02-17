2.9-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ocotillo Wells

An earthquake struck near Ocotillo Wells shortly before noon Thursday, the United States Geological Survey reported. (USGS)

SAN DIEGO — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 2.9 struck near Ocotillo Wells shortly before noon Thursday, the United States Geological Survey reported.

The epicenter of the quake, which was reported at 11:52 a.m., was 15 miles southwest of Ocotillo Wells, according to USGS. The quake had a depth of about 5.8 miles.

USGS initially reported that the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 3.1, but downgraded it to 2.9 a short time later. Seismic readings for earthquakes are often adjusted over time.

People reported feeling weak or light shaking in Julian, Pine Valley, Lakeside, El Cajon, Escondido and Oceanside, according to the agency’s “Did You Feel It?” map.

Ocotillo Wells is an unincorporated community in the far eastern reaches of San Diego County, three miles west of the Imperial County line.

