SAN DIEGO — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.1 struck near Lake Henshaw Thursday night, according to U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported just before 11 p.m. The quake’s epicenter was about a mile southwest of the reservoir, and the quake occurred at a depth of about 7 miles, USGS says. Lake Henshaw is about 25 miles east of Valley Center.

Residents near Palomar Mountain reported feeling light shaking, according to USGS’s “Did You Feel It?” map.