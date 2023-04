An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.0 struck Friday in the Heber area near El Centro, according to USGS. (USGS)

SAN DIEGO – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.0 struck Friday near El Centro, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was reported at 4:28 p.m. at a depth of about 6.1 miles, according to USGS. The epicenter was about 1.2 miles southwest of Heber, California.

There were no reports of any injuries or damage.

Friday’s earthquake comes a day after a 3.1-magnitude quake rattled the Ocotillo Wells area in rural East County.

