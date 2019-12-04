Skip to content
Earthquakes
5.5-magnitude quake jolts Gulf of California
Video
Study: 6.9 earthquake in San Diego could cause catastrophic damage
Video
Earthquake risk prompts order to drain Calif. dam
Earthquake rattles LA area
4.0-magnitude quake hits central Calif. coast
3.1-magnitude quake rattles eastern San Diego County
Small quake felt in Los Angeles, Orange County
Powerful earthquake rocks Caribbean
4.6 magnitude earthquake strikes near Barstow
6 dead, more than 200 injured in Turkey earthquake
Earthquake shakes LA valley
Earthquake strikes Orange County
Earthquake strikes off coast of Ventura County
Earthquake strikes in Los Angeles
3.2-magnitude earthquake strikes in Orange County