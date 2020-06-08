Earthquake: 4.3 quake strikes near Searles Valley

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake was reported Sunday about 8 miles south of Searles Valley in Southern California, according to the United States Geological Survey.

SAN DIEGO — A 4.3 magnitude earthquake was reported Sunday about 8 miles south of Searles Valley in Southern California, a short distance from a quake recorded last week.

Sunday’s earthquake was recorded at 9:15 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. It occurred at a depth of about 2 miles and had a low likelihood of causing casualties and damage, the agency said.

It comes after a 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday roughly 10 miles south of Searles Valley.