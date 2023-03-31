VISTA, Calif. — Beer and fantasy enthusiasts can enjoy the craft of role-playing at a unique brewery in San Diego.

“We hail from the faraway land of Vista,” a “warrior” named Ryan Sather exclaimed on the set of FOX 5 Friday.

Sather and co-owner Chris Barry are the masterminds behind the North County treasure that is BattleMage Brewing Company.

The North County business offers pints of fantasy based hops and a place to gather for groups looking to immerse themselves in the tabletop game known as “Dungeons and Dragons.”

Players can sip craft beer while embarking on an adventure to a fantasy world filled with quests and self-imagined experiences.

“We have a couple big game nights on Mondays and Tuesdays,” said Barry. “We have about 100 people that come through on those days to play.”

People gather at BattleMage Brewing Company. (Photo: BattleMage Brewing Company)

The role-playing game, which originated in the mid-70s, has seen a resurgence in recent years, the brewery owner explained.

For those that aren’t familiar with the game, Barry explained it as “telling a story collectively with a group of people.”

A designated storyteller in the group, often called the Dungeon Master or DM, guides the adventure while other participating characters, or in this case beer drinking buddies, create plots, solve dilemmas, engage in battles and more with dice ranging from four sides to the d20, a D&D staple.

It’s different then video games, there’s no linear path,” said Sather. “It’s anything that you can imagine.” Your character can be whoever you imagine it to be.

To add to the fun and fantasy, beer tasters at BattleMage Brewing Company are served on battle axe flight boards. For those who order three axes, or 12 flight beers, and finish them all — the feat is referred to as “slaying the dragon.”

Canned beer art from BattleMage Brewing Company. (Photo: BattleMage Brewing Company)

For beers served in a can, each tin displays custom art and a tale of imagination penned by the brewery owners.

Looking to brush up on “Dungeons and Dragons?” or simply try it out for the first time? This is place might be a critical hit for you.

BattleMage Brewing Company is located at 2870 Scott Street, 102. The award-winning brewery is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.