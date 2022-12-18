ESCONDIDO, Calif. – One man was killed while being a passenger onboard a vehicle that rolled over on Interstate 15 and landed on an Escondido road, said the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 12:54 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of I-15, south of Deer Springs Road, according to Officer Hunter Gerber the CHP Public Information Officer.

Gerber said a silver Ford Fusion driven by Nicole Capatanos, 43, was going northbound on I-15 when for unknown reasons the Ford veered off the freeway, rolled over several times and then landed on North Center City Parkway in Escondido.

Capatanos was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but her male passenger, who has still not been identified, died at the scene, Gerber said.

North Center City Parkway traffic was impacted for almost three hours while emergency crews were on the scene.

Officers from the CHP Oceanside area arrested Captanos at around 2:46 a.m. Sunday on charges including felony driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter, according to the CHP.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to call the CHP Oceanside area office at (760)-643-3400.