DUI suspect arrested after 30-minute pursuit

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – An allegedly intoxicated motorist who refused to yield for a traffic stop led authorities on a chase Wednesday, before pulling over and making a failed attempt to run off.

The chase started around 10:30 a.m. when a California Highway Patrol officer tried to pull him over for reckless driving in the area of Main Street on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista, CHP spokesman Salvador Castro said. Instead of pulling over, the driver of the Dodge Challenger sped off.

The driver, who had a passenger riding with him, continued on I-5 for about four miles, before heading east on state Route 54 and south on I-805. He reached speeds up to about 90 mph, Castro said.

He then exited at Telegraph Canyon Road, headed west, then south again briefly before pulling over on Melrose Avenue, jumping out of the car and running off.

Minutes later, officers found the man, whose name was not immediately available, hiding in a residential backyard and arrested him without further incident. He was expected to be booked into county jail on an outstanding felony warrant and suspicion of DUI, evading arrest, and driving without a license.

The man who had been along for the ride during the pursuit was detained, questioned and released, Castro said