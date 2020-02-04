Drivers scoop up fish after truck dumps tuna all over Little Italy street

A worker’s truck loaded with tuna after a driver hauling the fish lost its haul over train tracks in Little Italy.

SAN DIEGO — A truck dumped fish all over a street in Little Italy Tuesday morning, briefly delaying train service.

Police said the truck hauling the fish did not have its latch securely fastened, and the back door swung open as the vehicle crossed the train tracks at Grape and California streets around 5:45 a.m.

Trains were delayed while workers moved the fish — large, whole tuna — and chunks of ice off the tracks. The truck driver told FOX 5 that some passersby stopped when they saw the mess, but instead of helping, several people scooped up fish, put them in their car and drove off.

The tracks reopened and the mess was cleared by 6:30 a.m.

