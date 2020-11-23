Driver wounded by gunshot from another car

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A possibly gang-related vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in a Lincoln Park-area neighborhood left a motorist wounded Monday, authorities reported.

The 31-year-old driver was heading south in the 500 block of South 47th Street about 3 a.m. when a man behind the wheel of a white Nissan SUV opened fire on him with a handgun for unknown reasons, according to San Diego police.

Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of bullet wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening, Officer Dino Delimitros said.

The victim told police the assailant appeared to be in his 30s, had a mustache, and was wearing a gray shirt and a black hat.

Gang detectives were called in to investigate the crime, Delimitros said.