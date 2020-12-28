Driver walks off after crashing into car, knocking over fire hydrant

SAN DIEGO — A driver walked off and disappeared early Monday after allegedly running a red light, hitting another car and smashing into a fire hydrant in downtown San Diego.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. at the intersection of G Street and Park Boulevard. A man driving a silver four-door Chevrolet sedan east on G Street ran a red light at Park and hit a car that was crossing the intersection on Park. That driver, who had a 17-week-old German shepherd puppy in the car, pulled over at Park and Market Street and called police. Neither the driver nor his puppy were injured.

After the initial crash, the Chevrolet ran onto a sidewalk and hit knocked over a fire hydrant. The driver then got out of the car and walked away, witnesses told OnScene TV.

Water shot into the air from the broken hydrant until firefighters arrived to it shut off.

San Diego police were investigating the crash.