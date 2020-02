SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A driver who crashed into a dentist’s office Sunday in the Normal Heights neighborhood was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said.

The crash in the 3800 block of El Cajon Boulevard was reported about 6:30 a.m., the San Diego Police Department said. The driver and passenger were not seriously injured.

Police said the unidentified driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.