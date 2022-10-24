A vehicle hit the garage of a home on Monday, Oct. 24 on Avenida Consentido, said fire officials. (KSWB Photo)

SAN DIEGO — An elderly female driver lost control of her vehicle shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday and crashed into the garage of a home at 12425 Avenida Consentido, according to Mark Reece, Battalion Chief with San Diego Fire.

In the process of the collision, a gas line was severed and caused a gas leak, fire officials said. This prompted a shelter in place order for some of the surrounding homes and some residents were evacuated for a short period of time, said Chief Reece.

The gas leak has been secured by SDG&E and a structural engineer from the City of San Diego ensured the affected home was safe to return to, according to fire officials.

Chief Reece said initial reports indicated a possible medical condition contributed to the crash. The female driver was was critically identified, removed from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The street has reopened and crews have cleared the area.