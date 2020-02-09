Driver of stolen car smashes into deputy SUV

No deputies were hurt in the incident.

SAN DIEGO — A man trying to get away from law enforcement smashed into a patrol vehicle before running away, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

It happened around 10 a.m. Sunday in the College Grove Plaza in San Diego.

Deputies spotted a stolen car with a man driving it. When deputies attempted to make contact, the driver crashed into a car and then pulled forward into a deputy patrol SUV, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The man then ran away. He was captured a short time later and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries before being booked into jail.

No deputies were hurt in the incident.