SAN DIEGO — Police were looking for the person that crashed into a street light, knocking it down, before running away.

It happened around 3:36 a.m. Sunday on South 43rd Street in San Diego.

Officers with the San Diego Police Department arrived on scene to find a car abandoned. A street light was toppled over and the car was on the sidewalk.

As of Sunday afternoon, police had not located the driver. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.