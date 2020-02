As a winter storm sweeps through San Diego, drivers are urged to use caution on the roads.

SAN DIEGO — A driver crashed into tree branches that fell into the road Monday.

It happened around 7 a.m. at Carmel Mountain Road and Rancho Carmel Drive in Carmel Valley.

Medics were called to the scene to assess the driver, but the extent of any injuries is unknown at this time, according to the San Diego Police Department.

As a winter storm sweeps through San Diego, drivers are urged to use caution on the roads.

Northeastern Division officers responded to a call of a tree down in the traffic lanes. All eastbound lanes of 11600 Carmel Mountain Road are blocked until it can be removed. pic.twitter.com/Vcfwt3DLJr — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) February 10, 2020