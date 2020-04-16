Driver crashes into fence, injures 3 pedestrians

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Three pedestrians were injured when a fleeing motorist struck a fence in the Lincoln Park area, then continued driving before crashing again and getting arrested in the Logan Heights area, authorities said Thursday.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday from a person who reported an assault in the 600 block of Sacramento Avenue in the La Presa area of Spring Valley, San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Glen Twyman said.

The caller said the suspect was driving a black pickup truck, and a sheriff’s helicopter spotted a vehicle matching that description leaving the area at a high speed, Twyman said.

The driver fled onto state Route 125 and then went westbound on state Route 54. The driver then got onto Interstate 5 and eventually went on northbound state Route 15 before exiting on Ocean View Boulevard.

The pickup struck a chain-link fence in the center divide of Euclid Avenue near Churchward Street, sending it into a group of pedestrians standing nearby, San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

One person suffered serious injuries and two other pedestrians suffered less severe injuries, Hernandez said. No details about the victims were immediately available.

The driver kept fleeing, but eventually crashed the truck near the intersection of Commercial Street and 32nd Street around 10:55 p.m., he said.

The driver was captured by authorities a few blocks away on Clay Avenue and arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and DUI.