Driver, 58, critically injured after hitting tree in Carmel Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 58-year-old man was critically injured Saturday after a strange driving episode in which he left the road he was on, drove up and down an embankment, then onto a center median, where he crashed into a tree in the Carmel Valley section of San Diego.

The crash in the 4500 block area of Del Mar Heights Road was reported at 2:39 p.m., San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

Officers performed CPR on him at the scene and he was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, Buttle said.

Medical staff said he might have had a heart attack right before he hit the tree. His condition was stabilized at the hospital but he remained in extremely critical condition.

