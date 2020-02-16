Driver shot in arm on freeway

the victim was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he was expected to recover from his wound.

LA MESA, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol said Sunday that a motorist was shot in the arm while driving through La Mesa on Interstate 8.

The unidentified victim was driving eastbound on I-8 near Waring Road at 8:30 p.m. Saturday when a the driver of an unknown vehicle began firing a gun at the victim, CHP Officer Salvador Castro said.

Once the victim was on state Route 125 northbound, the shooter again began to fire multiple rounds, striking the victim once in his arm, Castro said. The shooter fled the scene and had not been located as of Sunday afternoon.

Castro said the victim was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he was expected to recover from his wound.

While investigating the shooting, CHP officers determined that the victim allegedly was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, Castro said. He was then placed under arrest.