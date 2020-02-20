Dozens of coronavirus evacuees to be released from quarantine in Miramar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- After two weeks of quarantine, more than 60 people will be released from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Thursday, absent new symptoms, county health officials said.

The latest wave of released evacuees were among the 65 passengers who flew into San Diego on Feb. 7 after evacuating Wuhan, China -- epicenter of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.

More than 200 people were quarantined at one time at the base. Evacuees from a flight of 166 passengers who arrived in San Diego on Feb. 5 were released on Tuesday. And on Wednesday, a patient was released from treatment at UC San Diego Health after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they had fully recovered from the virus.

One person from the group remains in treatment for COVID-19 at UC San Diego Health in Hillcrest. Another evacuee, a child, is under observation at Rady Children's Hospital after showing symptoms but has not been diagnosed with the virus.

The county board of supervisors unanimously reaffirmed and extended a local health emergency declaration Wednesday in response to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. Despite the declaration, however, county officials stressed that the risk of contracting the virus locally remains extremely low.

Worldwide, there have been more than 76,000 reported cases of the disease, with more than 2,100 deaths. All but eight of those deaths have occurred in China. There are 15 confirmed cases of the disease in the United States, including one each in Los Angeles and Orange counties.