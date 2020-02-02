Dog spooks suspected armed robber at Verizon store

SAN DIEGO — An armed suspect ran into a cell phone store in the Hillcrest area of San Diego, waved the gun around, but ran from the store when he spotted a dog inside the business, police said Saturday morning.

The suspect, described as a teenaged boy, entered a Verizon store in the 1200 block of University Avenue, just east of state Route 163, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, waved the gun, but ran out when he saw a dog inside the store, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. The dog’s breed was not disclosed.

Nothing was taken from the store, Heims said. There were no reports of injuries.

San Diego police robbery detectives investigated the incident.

32.748649 -117.153372