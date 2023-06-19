Construction walls are up at Mickey’s Toontown about three months after the newly re-imagined area re-opened to guests.

WDWNT, a Disney blog, reported that officials are redoing some of the landscaping in the area. Specifically, construction walls are covering the grassy section used as a picnic area in the land.

Some portion of Mickey’s Toontown will be temporarily unavailable on a rolling basis through mid-July for maintenance work, Disneyland officials told KTLA. However, the park didn’t specify all the areas that will need to undergo maintenance.

The re-installment of the construction walls comes after crews worked on leveling the Dreaming Tree’s planter, a tree that pays homage to Walt Disney and the hometown tree that he spent hours daydreaming under as a child, according to Mice Chat.

Officials quickly discovered that the tree planter’s original placement could become a tripping hazard for guests.

The water features of Donald’s Duck Pond have also not been turned on yet, most likely due to the May gray and June gloom like weather that has plagued Southern California in recent weeks.

Mickey’s Toontown reopened to guests on March 19 after a yearlong refurbishment and weather-related delay.

During the land’s grand opening, guests could explore the new updates within the cartoon-themed land, including CenTOONial Park, Goofy’s How-to-Play Yard and Donald’s Duck Pond.

Gadget’s Go Coaster was also renamed Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster during the land’s reimagining.

Fan-favorite areas, including “Mickey’s House,” “Minnie’s House,” and “Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin,” returned when the land officially reopened in March.

The re-opening of the land came as the Anaheim theme park celebrates Disney 100, a celebration for Walt Disney Co.’s 100th anniversary.

Disneyland officials told KTLA they are thrilled to see so many guests enjoying Mickey’s Toontown.