Deputy suffers smoke inhalation in Solana Beach fire

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. — A sheriff’s deputy was treated for smoke inhalation Tuesday night after a fire broke out in Solana Beach.

The blaze was reported at 7:45 p.m. in a garage detached from a house in the 300 block of Santa Helena, according to Solana Beach Fire Department. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the home.

When the deputy ran into the home to make sure all of the residents had escaped, she suffered major smoke inhalation, firefighters said. Medics took her to a hospital as a precaution. She is expected to be OK.

No other injuries were reported.

The homeowner told FOX 5 she had left a space heater on and unattended in the garage. Investigators were still working to confirm the cause.