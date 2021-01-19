Deputy, K-9, gunman killed in shootout

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy and a K-9 have died after a shootout along the east side of Cal Expo, according to Sheriff Scott Jones.

An unidentified suspect has also died after he was shot, according to Sheriff Jones.

Jones told reporters two deputies had stopped a driver in the area of Arden Way and Morse Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday. As they were trying to identify him, the man in his mid-40s drove away.

@sacsheriff : it was a routine traffic stop at Arden Way and Morse Ave. Suspect took off crashing in Cal Expo parking lot near horse track. Deputies tried shooting out back window before deploying K9 @FOX40 — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) January 19, 2021

A short pursuit ended when the driver crashed in a Cal Expo parking lot in the area of Hurley and Ethan ways, according to Jones. Multiple deputies responded to the scene where the man refused to leave his car.

After shooting out the vehicle’s back window with a less-lethal weapon, Jones reports a deputy sent in a K-9. As it approached, the dog was fatally shot by the driver.

In an exchange of gunfire, Jones says two K-9 deputies and the driver were shot.

Jones said the time between the crash and the shooting was about 15 minutes.

This is now 3 officers shot in 3 days for @sacsheriff . Sheriff says the male deputy who survived the shooting was in stable condition, able to be transferred to UC Davis. @FOX40 — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) January 19, 2021

One of the sheriff’s deputies who was shot was hospitalized but later died. Jones confirms he was a six-year veteran of the department. He leaves behind a wife and an infant child.

“Obviously, she’s going to be going through something she should never have to go through,” Jones said. “And they have a very small infant that is going to grow up without a father.”

A procession was held for the fallen deputy as he was transported to the coroner’s office.

The other deputy has been hospitalized at UC Davis Medical Center. His condition has not been reported but he is expected to recover from his wounds.

Jones says the driver who died was a parolee but he did not provide a name.

The sheriff said there was no reason to believe the shooting was an ambush or a planned attack.

BREAKING: Sac County Sheriff Office confirms an officer involved shooting. No details on how man officers were involved, what departments are involved, if anyone was hit or condition of anyone involved @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/e24jma8csr — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) January 19, 2021

A number of Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office vehicles responded to the area near Hurley and Ethan ways and blocked off surrounding streets with police tape until around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The shooting happened on Cal Expo grounds and will be investigated by the Sacramento Police Department.

