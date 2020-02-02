Deputies search for driver in fatal hit-and-run

VISTA, Calif. — A man in a wheelchair died after being hit by a car that drove off.
It happened around 12:22 a.m. Sunday at Wave Drive and Vista Village Drive in Vista.
A man was crossing the street in the crosswalk in his wheelchair, when he was hit and killed by a car, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies started CPR on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies did not have a description of the vehicle. They were searching for witnesses.
33.200657-117.246652