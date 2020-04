LEMON GROVE, Calif. – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating reports of a shooting in Lemon Grove Wednesday.

The incident happened in the 7400 block of Central Avenue. Deputies said the person responsible for the gunfire had not been located, so they were urging residents to stay inside, lock their doors and call if they see anyone suspicious.

Watch Commander: Avoid the 7400 block of Central Ave and surrounding area, Lemon Grove. @SDSOLemonGrove is working a critical incident with a possible outstanding suspect. Stay inside, lock your doors and call if you see anyone suspicious — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 15, 2020

Check back for updates on this developing story.