Del Mar to discuss new reopening for beaches

DEL MAR, Calif — Empty beaches are not what beachgoers in Del Mar expected Thursday morning.

Instead of opening at dawn, the City of Del Mar kept beaches closed after getting an email from the state Wednesday night indicating Governor Newsom would call for state-wide beach closures.

But now, the only closures apply to Orange County beaches which saw huge crowds and not enough social distancing over the weekend.

“It’s great that they can differentiate between places that have become issue problem areas and places that are not,” said Brett Mattei, a Solana Beach resident.

The Del Mar City Council will meet Friday afternoon to discuss when and how to reopen beaches.

Up the coast in Encinitas at Moonlight Beach — which just reopened Monday – folks there also thought it would be the last day at the beach for awhile.

“Who knows? It’s like ‘yes, they’re open — no, they’re closed’ – you never know. It’s very frustrating,” said Leslie Smith, an Encinitas resident.